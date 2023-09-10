Trojans Wire interviews USC target Helaman Casuga, part 6

This is the final installment of our interview series with 2026 quarterback prospect Helaman Casuga. Lincoln Riley has a long-term vision for his quarterback room. Anyone who is considered as a possibility for a Riley-coached team obviously brings something valuable to the table. Casuga has a few years in which to increase his stock value. We thought it would be good to ask him about a game situation.

Trojans Wire: You’re down by six points with three seconds left, it’s 3rd and goal on the 10-yard line. What play do you call for the win?

Casuga: QB sprint out right. Everyone is running a flood concept to the right. Then I would have my running back or receiver leak out back to the left then set my feet and throw that.

Trojans Wire: How was your visit to USC this fall?

Casuga: It’s always fun going out there. I went this summer for a camp, and it was really cool to meet the coaches and see how they operate. I love doing film sessions with them and taking back what I learned to my high school.

