Trojans Wire interviews Helaman Casuga, part 5

Our interview series continues with 2026 quarterback prospect Helaman Casuga. Being offered at USC by Lincoln Riley in 2023 hits differently compared to being offered by Clay Helton. USC has regained a measure of status. Pride in potentially being a USC Trojan is something we asked Casuga about, as you can see below:

Trojans Wire: What does potentially being a USC Trojan mean to you?

Casuga: It means a lot that Lincoln Riley, who I consider a quarterback guru along with Kliff Kingsbury, would be willing to offer me at USC.

The staff see a lot of potential in me to play at a high level and it gives me so much confidence receiving that offer. When it comes to college football it doesn’t get much better.

Trojans Wire: What are your thoughts on the realignment for USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten next season?

Casuga: I think it’s good that the West Coast is wanting to better themselves by playing in the Big Ten and getting a taste of that East Coast/Midwest football.

