Cody Kessler recalls the names and faces of a life spent in football

Cody Kessler was a two-time finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2014 and 2015. He moved the USC offense efficiently in 2014 with 3,826 yards, completing 69.7 percent of his passes; he posted 3,536 yards and a 66.8 percent completion rate in 2015. He notched 39 touchdowns, five interceptions in 2014, with 29 TD and 7 INT in 2015.

Kessler owns the USC school record for career completion percentage at 67.5. The former Trojan star was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2016 NFL draft.

I’m privileged and honored to sit down with the USC Trojan legend to talk about USC football and more. It’s part three of our Q&A series featuring the man himself, Cody Kessler.

Trojans Wire: What was the most difficult part of your career at USC?

Cody Kessler: Being the third-string QB in my second year behind Max Wittek and Matt Barkley.

Trojans Wire: What’s the first thing you purchased as a third-round pick in 2016?

Cody Kessler: Brand new truck.

Trojans Wire: Who was the best quarterback you ever saw in person in the NFL?

Cody Kessler: The “G.O.A.T.,” Tom Brady with the New England Patriots

Trojans Wire: Who is the toughest NFL player you’ve ever played against in your tenure?

Cody Kessler: James Harrison of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trojans Wire: What do you miss the most about being in the NFL locker room?

Cody Kessler: Just being around the guys. Being around your teammates and the cool conversations we had.

