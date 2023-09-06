Trojans Wire interview with USC target Helaman Casuga, Part 2

Here is part two of our multi-part series with 2026 quarterback prospect Helaman Casuga.

Trojan Wire: Growing up, who was your favorite USC Trojan player of all time?

Casuga: My favorite Trojan of all time is Reggie Bush

Trojan Wire: What are your personal goals for yourself this season?

Casuga: My goal is to always be there for my teammates on and off the field. I want to be able to fill that leadership role as a quarterback, not only for the offense but for the defense too.

The goal is just to get better each and every day and make my teammates better as well.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire