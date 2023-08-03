Trojans Wire goes on Salt Lake City radio show to discuss possible Pac-12 death

The Pac-12 is in critical condition. The patient has lost a lot of blood and needs to be stabilized. Will it survive? We don’t know, but it isn’t looking particularly good at the moment.

Will there be an 11th-hour intervention from ESPN or another interested media party which sees significant importance in preserving the Pac-12 to prevent Fox, the Big Ten, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, or another entity from gaining a perceived advantage in another realignment reshuffle?

Can the Pac-12 scramble to find a last-minute alternative plan? Don’t get your hopes up there, but then again, all of this is absurd. Maybe the Pac-12 saving itself at the hour of death could be the most absurd plot twist to emerge from this crazy saga.

We talked to Scott Mitchell (yes, the former Detroit Lion quarterback) on the KSL Unrivaled radio show in Salt Lake City to discuss the Pac-12’s many missteps and why the conference is in such pronounced peril:

Great stuff from @MattZemek on the latest on Pac-12 drama.

