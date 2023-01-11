Trojans Wire goes on national YouTube show to discuss the retention of Alex Grinch at USC

There is so much to talk about at USC this week. Lincoln Riley made it clear — and official — that he won’t fire Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator. Grinch is coming back for the 2023 season. Riley also said he wouldn’t shake up his staff, at least not to the extent that he would hire a special teams coordinator and kick out a current assistant coach. Riley is doubling down on his preferred methods and his desired coaching staff. Mike Bohn will allow Riley to run the program his way in 2023, but one would have to think that changes will be in order for 2024 and the move to the Big Ten if this next season doesn’t hit the target at USC.

We joined our friend Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football for our weekly live show to talk about these topics and much more, including the Georgia-TCU national championship game on Monday. Our show normally airs on Mondays, but this week’s broadcast aired on Tuesday night because of the Monday night title game.

