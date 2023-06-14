Trojans Wire goes on national sports podcast to discuss Big Ten football, Bronny James, and more

The arrival of the new Big Ten football schedule in 2024 has given USC fans and college football commentators a lot to discuss in the month of June. It is and has been a welcome burst of significant college football news during one of the slower times of the year. Recruiting is certainly a central focus right now, but in terms of coaches reconstructing the upcoming season’s roster, the college football landscape is relatively quiet. Coaches are focused on the seasons (and recruiting classes) beyond this one before they get back to the business of coaching their players for the 2023 campaign.

The Big Ten schedule release created a lot of news and a steady stream of topics to discuss. We went on the Powers on Sports podcast with Tampa-based podcast host Jason Powers to explore the nuances of the Big Ten schedule for USC. We also talked a little about USC basketball and Bronny James’ role on the Trojans this coming November.

Jason also wanted to talk about some professional sports topics, so you’ll find other items of interest in addition to USC sports. Consider this a sampler platter with USC as the main course.

