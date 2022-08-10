Trojans Wire goes on national show to discuss preseason polls and Big Ten TV deals

We had quite a lot to talk about on our weekly USC live show with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.

USC was third among all Pac-12 teams in the preseason coaches poll, mirroring the Pac-12 media poll vote held just before Pac-12 media day in late July.

That was one point of discussion. Mark talked with us about the larger mechanics of preseason polls and poll voting in general. That was illuminating.

We then moved to the Big Ten television deals which are being hammered out, and what the significance of those deals is going to be. (We have a story on Big Ten television rights at the bottom of this story. Click on the link to get all the stories attached to that particular development.)

We also discussed Braylan Shelby’s commitment to USC, giving Lincoln Riley another big recruiting victory. We also noted that while fans of other schools think Lincoln Riley is a villain, other schools keep running into off-field controversies Riley has avoided thus far at USC.

Our USC show at The Voice of College Football is every Tuesday just after 1 p.m. in Los Angeles.

