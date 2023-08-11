Trojans Wire and Ducks Wire preview the final Pac-12 football season

We knew one year ago that the 2023 college football season would be USC’s last in the Pac-12. We didn’t know one year ago that it would be everyone’s last season in the Pac-12. That knowledge emerged in recent weeks. As of mid-July, it seemed that only USC and UCLA would head to the Big Ten in 2024, but now we know it is very different. Oregon and Washington have joined the Big Ten. The Arizona schools plus Colorado and Utah have joined the Big 12.

The Pac-12 as we have known it is gone. This will therefore mark the final season in conference history, for all intents and purposes. It’s a season in which the Pac-12 could easily be the most fun and competitive conference in the country, stacked with quality teams and high-powered offenses. It’s going to be a real show whenever the top teams in the Pac-12 meet on the gridiron.

Joining us to preview the last Pac-12 football season in the modern era is Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel. We looked at the non-USC, non-Oregon stories of note in the conference.

Ian Hest produced the show:

