Trojans Wire discusses USC-Gonzaga on the Locked On Zags podcast

If you have been reading Trojans Wire for the past three years, first of all: Thank you. Second, if you have been reading our site the past three years, you might recall that Andy Patton used to be a staff writer here. Patton is now the host of the Gonzaga-centric Locked On Zags podcast. He has also hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast. He has recently joined College Sports Wire as a contributing writer with an emphasis on college basketball.

Patton reached out to us at Trojans Wire to get our views of Saturday night’s big USC-Gonzaga game in Las Vegas. There is a lot of pressure on USC to at least play well in this game if not win it outright. Isaiah Collier takes center stage against one of the most successful programs in college basketball.

Andy and I discussed the USC roster, the bumpy ride for the Trojans in the month of November, and some of the key components of this game against the Zags. It’s a good primer for Saturday night, at least from a USC vantage point.

New episode!

The great @MattZemek of @TrojansWire joins me to discuss USC's excellent backcourt, how the #Zags can exploit mismatches on Saturday, x-factors, how important a win is for USC, score predictions, and more!https://t.co/w7C0osD8gV pic.twitter.com/j14jH9dgq2 — Andy Patton (@AndyPattonCBB) December 1, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire