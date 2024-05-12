Trojans Wire discusses USC football on Salt Lake City radio station

We cover USC football throughout the year, and people want to know what’s happening with Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. The KSL Sports Zone, at 97.5 FM in Salt Lake City, invited us to appear on their Friday afternoon drive-time show to talk about the Men of Troy.

Topics covered include USC’s recruiting and transfer portal struggles, the quarterback room with Miller Moss, the overall state of the program, the amount of heat on Lincoln Riley in this 2024 season, the difficulty of the 2024 college football schedule, and a lot more. We aim to be honest about the state of USC football without going out of our way to be negative, but also to refrain from Clay Helton-style sunshine pumping.

There is reason for USC fans to be optimistic, but there is also ample reason for Trojan fans to be concerned about where this team is in the middle of May, with preseason camp just a few months away. Our thanks to the KSL Sports Zone for having us back on the airwaves in Salt Lake City.

HOUR 3 | Matt Zemek talks USC at @KSLSportsZone https://t.co/un288ilP4M via @YouTube — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) May 12, 2024

