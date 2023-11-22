Trojans Wire discusses USC defensive coordinator search on YouTube show

The search for USC’s defensive coordinator is well underway. It doesn’t mean that formal interviews have already taken place, but the pursuit has already begun with the Trojans not playing a football game for at least three weeks if not a full month. Lincoln Riley’s job this week is to identify and prioritize his candidates. Jennifer Cohen and the football operations department are lining up a competitive package and giving Riley the support he needs behind the scenes.

Maybe some candidates (without current jobs) will be interviewed this week, but candidates currently coaching with other schools will be able to take interviews as soon as their teams’ regular seasons end this weekend. USC can then bring in those candidates and sit down with them.

What’s new in the defensive coordinator search? What are the main stories to keep track of? When does this search need to be completed? We addressed those questions and more on our weekly YouTube show at The Voice of College Football with Mark Rogers and Tim Prangley:

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire