Trojans Wire discusses the transfer portal and a lot more on national YouTube show

There are so many ins and outs to pick apart in the transfer portal, at USC and everywhere else in college football. The Trojans have not yet officially signed Will Howard as their QB1 for 2024, but plenty of signs point to that outcome. Miller Moss is auditioning for a starting quarterback job in 2024 when he plays Louisville in the Holiday Bowl later this week. Whether Moss is QB1 at USC or another school is the real question. Most experts would tell you that Moss will likely transfer out so that he can finally get a chance to play, but this week’s game against Louisville might give us a clearer indication of where everything is heading at USC.

There are other transfer portal dramas to sort through. Some of them have been resolved over the past week, others not. At any rate, you can get a fuller picture of what’s going on by watching last week’s show with Mark Rogers and Tim Prangle at The Voice of College Football.

