Trojans Wire discusses Pac-12 realignment with Ducks Wire and Buffaloes Wire

Matt Zemek
·1 min read

It’s Duck season. It’s also Buffalo season. It’s also Trojan season, and Cardinal season, and Beaver season, and Cougar season … you get the point.

It’s Pac-12 football season. This means we simply had to catch up with our friends at Ducks Wire and Buffaloes Wire to discuss Pac-12 football. We do have some football-specific shows for you in a few days, but first, we had to get a reaction from our other Pac-12 College Wire sites on realignment and USC’s move to the Big Ten along with UCLA.

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel and Buffaloes Wire editor Jack Carlough joined Trojans Wire for a realignment conversation which tried to look at the short-term and long-term tension points of realignment. Where are we all going to be in five years? What will happen with San Diego State and the Pac-12? What about the idea of Gonzaga joining the Pac-12 for basketball only? All this and more on the latest Trojans: Wired podcast.

Ian Hest produced the show.

