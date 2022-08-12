Trojans Wire discusses Pac-12 realignment with Ducks Wire and Buffaloes Wire

It’s Duck season. It’s also Buffalo season. It’s also Trojan season, and Cardinal season, and Beaver season, and Cougar season … you get the point.

It’s Pac-12 football season. This means we simply had to catch up with our friends at Ducks Wire and Buffaloes Wire to discuss Pac-12 football. We do have some football-specific shows for you in a few days, but first, we had to get a reaction from our other Pac-12 College Wire sites on realignment and USC’s move to the Big Ten along with UCLA.

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel and Buffaloes Wire editor Jack Carlough joined Trojans Wire for a realignment conversation which tried to look at the short-term and long-term tension points of realignment. Where are we all going to be in five years? What will happen with San Diego State and the Pac-12? What about the idea of Gonzaga joining the Pac-12 for basketball only? All this and more on the latest Trojans: Wired podcast.

Ian Hest produced the show.

