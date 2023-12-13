Trojans Wire discusses the Matt Entz hire and much more on weekly YouTube show

The big news at USC football this week came on Sunday afternoon, right as Bronny James was making his USC basketball debut. The Trojans, Lincoln Riley, and D’Anton Lynn hired North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz as a linebacker coach and defensive assistant.

There is so much to love about this hire. The North Dakota State dynasty has been built on a foundation of toughness and physicality. NDSU has owned FCS college football because it owns the line of scrimmage. Physically superior football is winning football. Matt Entz, who has won multiple national championships at North Dakota State, is a preacher of toughness. He is exactly what USC needs more of on its coaching staff.

Entz also represents a seasoned, experienced coach who will help 34-year-old D’Anton Lynn find his footing. Putting an experienced guy in the room will balance out the defensive coaching staff and give Lynn a good sounding board as he game plans and strategizes each week.

Entz, having coached in North Dakota, seems like a natural fit for the Big Ten and USC’s future games in Iowa and Wisconsin and Minnesota and elsewhere.

There’s so much to discuss about Matt Entz. We did that with Mark Rogers and Tim Prangley at The Voice of College Football:

