Trojans Wire discusses JuJu Smith-Schuster Super Bowl win on national show

The USC Trojans became part of the story at Super Bowl LVII, with Trojan star JuJu Smith-Schuster stepping into the spotlight on the game’s most important play. With USC football recruiting and transfer portal activity in a quiet period, and with USC basketball season chugging along toward Selection Sunday, we’re not going deep in the weeds with Trojan football coverage. We’ll have plenty to say when spring ball gets closer, but this was a week to talk about the Super Bowl and football officiating, given that a former USC player was so prominent in those discussions.

We talked to Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football about football officiating, Alex Grinch’s expected standard of performance in 2023, Lincoln Riley’s use of the tight end position at USC, the Trojans’ Big Ten schedule format in the Big Ten Conference, and more.

