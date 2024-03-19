Trojans Wire discusses Jonah Monheim’s move from left tackle to center for USC football in 2024

Lincoln Riley isn’t trying to be secretive in this case. He is putting his cards on the table along with offensive line coach Josh Henson. The word is out that Jonah Monheim, USC’s best offensive lineman in 2023, will slide over to the center position for the upcoming 2024 season. The move, coming right before the start of spring football practice on Tuesday, carries an obvious and intentional sense of timing. There is clarity at the nerve center of the offensive line. Miller Moss has his center in place, the man who will be responsible for putting the offensive line in order and guiding Moss through the upcoming college football season.

I joined Trojans Wire editor Matt Zemek and show host Mark Rogers on our USC Trojan Conquest Live show at The Voice of College Football on Monday night to discuss Jonah Monheim’s big move, the status of the USC offensive line, and a whole lot more.

