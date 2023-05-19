Trojans Wire discusses Gary Bryant transfer to Oregon and its full thought process

The big news for USC football this past week was Dylan Raiola picking Georgia over the Trojans, but another big story over the past 10 days was Gary Bryant transferring to Oregon.

Ducks Wire wrote the following about Bryant:

“If 247Sports’ prediction is correct, Bryant could end up being a valuable addition to Oregon’s offense. Following Oregon’s 2023 spring game, WR seems to be a position that could stand to benefit from some added depth. While the top three or four Ducks wideouts look strong going into next season, there are question marks below them on the depth chart.

“On 3rd downs last year, one of Bo Nix’s favorite targets was Chase Cota. Cota was targeted frequently largely because of his ability to find soft spots in opposing defenses’ pass coverage. Looking to 2023, Bryant could play a similar role. One of the strongest parts of Bryant’s game is his route-running and ability to get into open spots in the secondary when the opposing defense employs zone coverage. The combination of those two strengths could make Bryant useful for Will Stein in 3rd and 4th down situations next season, much like Cota was in 2022.”

We discussed this story with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football, looking into some of its different dimensions:

THE OBVIOUS POINT

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 2: Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. #1 celebrates with offensive lineman Jonah Monheim #79 and offensive lineman Brett Neilon #62 after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 2, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Gary Bryant clearly wanted to go someplace where he would get more touches and more opportunities. With Dorian Singer and Mario Williams at USC, Bryant felt he wouldn’t have his best chance to shine. That is the obvious dimension of his choice to leave USC.

COMPLICATIONS

Oregon’s Troy Franklin, left, pulls down a pass during the Oregon Spring Football game at Autzen Stadium.

We noted that Gary Bryant isn’t walking into a situation where he is clearly the team’s best receiver. Oregon’s best receiver is Troy Franklin, not Bryant. From that vantage point, Bryant isn’t entering a situation where he is clearly a WR1. That makes his thought process a little more curious.

CHAMPIONSHIP ANGLE

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If Gary Bryant wants to win a championship, does he really think Dan Lanning gives him a better chance than Lincoln Riley of doing that? It’s fascinating to contemplate.

THE QB COMPARISON

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks to a reporter after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Does Gary Bryant think that catching passes from Bo Nix gives him a better overall situation than what he had at USC with Caleb Williams? Again, Bryant made a decision whose logic is not easy to decipher. It doesn’t mean it’s a bad choice, only a choice with some very complicated dimensions.

NOVEMBER 11

Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Bryant versus USC: Saturday, November 11, in Autzen Stadium. This game will be big. It will be spicy. It will be hyped. We can’t wait (but we will have to).

