Trojans Wire discusses the football transfer portal on YouTube show

The USC Trojans haven’t yet landed the really big line-play giant they need in the spring transfer portal window. They haven’t yet gotten the kind of player Bear Alexander was for them last season. They need that kind of addition to beef up their defensive front. They can also use an offensive tackle to provide quality and depth heading into their first Big Ten season. One of the players USC is in the market for is Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

When we consider Harmon, just start with this collection of attributes: He is big, he is thick, he is experienced and proven. That’s the kind of player the Trojans need to be able to add to their roster. If USC can at least get Derrick Harmon in the transfer portal, the Men of Troy would enter the 2024 season with a much better chance of fielding a credible run defense which could stand up to the physical offensive lines in the Big Ten. If USC could add another depth piece beyond Harmon, even better, but the Trojans must first at least get Harmon himself.

