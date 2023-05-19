Trojans Wire discusses Dylan Raiola snub and more on YouTube show

It’s not as though it’s no big deal when a college football program loses a recruiting battle to the reigning national champions for the top recruit in a recruiting class. Of course it’s a significant story. It has to be discussed.

Yet, if one said that USC can withstand the impact of Dylan Raiola choosing Georgia over the Trojans, such a claim could be viewed with calm and levelheaded acceptance. It’s not an absurd thing to say — not at all.

Why? The answer is obvious. USC has a very highly-rated quarterback in the fold who will likely replace Caleb Williams one year from now, in 2024. Malachi Nelson is the reason the loss of the Dylan Raiola recruitment doesn’t sting as much.

We talked to Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football about this and other stories. Let’s go into some details below:

RAIOLA TO GEORGIA

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gives a fist pump following the Peach Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

We noted that Dylan Raiola very probably felt he would more easily be able to play right away at Georgia as the QB1, given that he won’t have to battle a sophomore-year Malachi Nelson at USC in 2024.

RAIOLA AND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia University president Jere Morehead celebrates with quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) and head coach Kirby Smart after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s championship reputation and identity undeniably impressed Dylan Raiola, and USC isn’t quite there in terms of being a championship program. It’s hard to ignore that reality.

NELSON IN YEAR 2 VERSUS RAIOLA IN YEAR 1

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) and Caleb Williams (13) watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

We discussed whether a freshman-year version of Dylan Raiola, in 2024, is more likely to be good than a sophomore-year version of Malachi Nelson at USC. Are the Trojans missing out on their most ideal QB situation? If Raiola is worthy of the hype, maybe they are. That is certainly a point to wrestle with.

KLIFF KINGSBURY

Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury calls out in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

We told Mark — and we can’t emphasize this point enough — that Kliff Kingsbury’s most important job at USC is not to teach Caleb Williams, but to develop Malachi Nelson as a quarterback. Doing that will reduce the significance of Dylan Raiola choosing Georgia over USC.

CALEB WILLIAMS AS A THIRD COACH

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) and Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

We made the point with Mark Rogers that Malachi Nelson will basically have three coaches who will try to make sure he plays as well in 2024 as he possibly can (and better than Dylan Raiola). Those three coaches are Lincoln Riley, Kliff Kingsbury, and Caleb Williams. The current USC QB will be an important mentor and guide for Malachi Nelson.

