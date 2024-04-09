Trojans Wire call-in show discusses USC’s need for 5-star offensive tackles

Our USC football call-in show airs on Friday evenings at The Voice of College Football. We take your calls and allow Trojan fans to sound off on what they think is important in the current context of USC football.

On our recent show, we took calls for over an hour and were able to cover a lot of ground. One of the enduringly central topics for USC fans is the status of the 2024 offensive line. That blended into a discussion of USC’s lingering needs on the offensive line. Part of this is the upcoming spring transfer portal window, which opens on April 16. USC could use another body or two — with high-end quality — to provide the extra measure of depth the 2023 offensive line did not have. The Trojans need more pieces, so that an injury — such as the one to Gino Quinones last season — doesn’t significantly harm the unit and reduce USC’s options. There have to be more reinforcements Josh Henson can call upon to reshuffle the line when attrition hits.

There is also the matter of recruiting, which brings us to the sore subject of five-star offensive linemen, which USC has not been able to recruit on a consistent basis going back to the Clay Helton years. Matt Zemek talked about the need to sign the “creme de la creme” of offensive line prospects if the USC Trojans wish to return to dominance. (17:20 mark of the video below)

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire