Trojans Wire breaks down USC recruiting success at The Voice of College Football

In a recent appearance on the USC Voice of College Football’s Trojans Conquest Live Show with Mark Rogers, I discussed the hot topic surrounding Trojan football. The primary focal point of our conversation was USC’s game-changing recruiting weekend.

Lincoln Riley put together an elite defensive coaching staff. The program is selling development. It’s a phrase we have heard throughout the offseason from players and coaches, and now we are hearing it from recruits and commits. USC is coming off the an impressive recruiting haul, gathering elite defensive commitments from the heart of SEC country: Georgia, Florida and Texas. New defensive coaches Eric Henderson and Doug Belk are leading the charge on the recruiting trail, building USC’s reputation and creating a fresh, new identity which is night-and-day different from what we saw the previous two years. Lincoln Riley’s change of method and his new points of emphasis are definitely bearing fruit. Critically, recruits see what is happening at USC and trust that Riley’s shift is real, not performative. It’s substantive and not just talk.

Here’s my show with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football:

