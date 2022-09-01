Trojans Wire asks Rice expert about the Owls

Steve Helwick of Underdog Dynasty and Hustle Belt follows Group of Five college football. He was and is the perfect guest to talk about the Rice Owls, USC’s first opponent of the new season.

On Mark Rogers’ USC show at The Voice of College Football, Mark and I were both able to ask Steve about Rice.

You’ll get a lot of detailed analysis on Rice players, the Owls’ coaching staff, the expected lines of attack from the Rice offense, the key one-on-one matchups in this game, the more intriguing position groups on the Rice roster, and other notable talking points connected to Saturday’s game in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

If you need a good primer on Rice, this is it.

Spoiler alert: Rice coach Mike Bloomgren used to coach at Stanford under David Shaw. Therefore, USC will get Stanford-style offensive concepts in each of its first two games, given that the Trojans visit the Cardinal in Week 2.

List

Jon Wilner predicts every USC football game this season

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire