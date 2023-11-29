Trojans Wire appears on national podcast to discuss coaching carousel, playoff, more

The USC Trojans are not front and center in the college football universe right now, but their defensive coordinator search is a very important news story. While we wait for USC to announce its selection, the Trojans are immersed in preparations for the transfer portal and the early signing period in recruiting. Outcomes in other parts of the college football sphere might not determine what USC does — or is able to achieve — but they might reshape what USC is up against.

Consider the Pac-12 Championship Game between Washington and Oregon. The winner is likely in the College Football Playoff. With UW and UO going to the Big Ten, USC could suffer in recruiting when matched against a competitor which makes the playoff this year.

We joined Jason Powers of the Powers On Sports podcast to discuss that Pac-12 Championship Game, the playoff puzzle, and the coaching carousel on a loaded show. Stay with Trojans Wire as we keep you posted on the latest developments in the USC defensive coordinator search and the plot twists in the coaching carousel which might affect USC’s ultimate choice and outcome.

