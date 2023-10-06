Trojans Wire appears on call-in show before USC-Arizona game

One of the central points to make about the USC-Arizona game on Saturday is that it’s a final chance for the coaching staff to decide on the starters for the second half of the season.

We said before this season began that the first six games were preliminary battles preceding the backloaded second half of the campaign. The coaching staff didn’t need to know who its starters were in Week 2 or Week 4 or even Week 5. It needs to know who its starters — its most dependable players — are heading into South Bend for the Week 7 showdown against Notre Dame.

This Week 6 game versus Arizona is a final chance to give various players a “test drive,” to see if some underworked players who haven’t been getting a lot of reps can provide added value to the Trojans, particularly on defense.

The fan base wants to see more of Raesjon Davis. This would be a good time to play him. Other players in the secondary who haven’t received a lot of work can use the extra reps before going to South Bend. The secondary really struggled against Colorado, so giving other guys a chance to play against Arizona would seem like a good move to make.

