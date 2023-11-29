Trojans to try for five Thursday

Nov. 29—Monday was Tuesday because Thursday is Friday for the John Milledge Academy football team this week.

The Trojans (12-0), winners of 62 games in a row and four consecutive state championships, will look to complete their drive for five straight titles when they square off against the Valwood Valiants (10-1) tomorrow night in Macon. The Thursday kickoff moved prep up a day, though JMA ought to be familiar with the process after the Georgia Independent Athletic Association had a similar schedule in place last year. The John Milledge players who have been with the program all through high school should also be well acquainted with the field and facilities at Mercer University's Five Star Stadium, site of the GIAA football state championships.

"We approach it as another away game except we're in our home jerseys," Trojans head coach JT Wall said. "It's still a bigger stage, but our guys have been there and kind of know what to expect so hopefully the shock and awe won't be there for them because once that whistle blows it's football between the lines."

The Trojans are making the program's sixth consecutive finals appearance and seventh all-time with the first having come in 2016. Wall's teams own an impressive 5-1 mark in the championship round and have not allowed opponents a single point there in any of the last three years. Ironically the last team to score on John Milledge in the finals was Valwood in 2019, though that was an extremely lopsided 62-19 result that kicked off the Trojans' current string of title wins.

Valwood hasn't been back to the finals since that 2019 massacre at the hands of JMA. The Valiants of Hahira, located just north of Valdosta, will drive up I-75 looking to end the John Milledge's dominance over GIAA Class AAA football. The south Georgia school for the first time in a decade has a head coach with a last name other than Henderson. Brothers Ashley then Justin led the program from 2012 until 2022. Brad Wells, formerly the school's offensive coordinator, handles head duties now. What he has is a stable of offensive weapons Wall likened to a 4x100-meter relay track team.

"They can fly," the JMA head coach said. "They've got speed everywhere, and they do a good job of spreading touches around. They're really good up front with a big, physical offensive line. It's the best top-to-bottom team and team speed we've seen all year, which it should be because this is the state championship game."

Valwood has a run-first offense with about three rushes per passing attempt. The team's primary weapon is De'mar Riley, who lines up both at running back and wide receiver. The quick, shifty athlete is up over 1,200 yards rushing this season with 13 touchdowns. Wearing No. 0, Riley is also the team-leading receiver at 453 yards. For Trojan fans who remember the Brookwood game, he's utilized similarly to how the Warriors used their No. 5, TJ Thomas.

"Very similar," said Wall. "I'd love to see them race. I think Riley may be a little faster. He flies around, and he's taken multiple kickoffs back for touchdowns. He's just a weapon everywhere."

The Trojan defense seldom has trouble limiting one opposing standout player, but Valwood has three or four. Two others, junior Triston White and freshman Marquis Fennell, are both up over 800 yards rushing with 33 touchdowns on the ground between them. And sophomore quarterback Tayt Snellgrove throws just enough to keep opponents honest. He's completing 57% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Snellgrove will run the football as well.

"They're trusting him a lot on their zone reads and counters to read the backside end," Wall said. "You've got to have great gap integrity and not sell the farm on stopping one guy because he'll pull it and run it out the back door."

Defensively the Valiants are led by senior linebacker Dallas Hatfield, making it a real shame John Milledge doesn't have any McCoys on its roster.

"He really makes things go for them," Wall said of Hatfield. "He plays downfield as a really fast, really physical linebacker. Their defense mixes their coverages up well and brings pressure. They really stay low along the defensive front and get off the ball well."

JMA may not have any McCoys to complete the Hatfield-McCoy feud, but there is a McMichael (as well as a McDonel and a McNair). Junior quarterback Kolt McMichael has looked great since coming back from his knee injury suffered in the Brookwood game. He has a shot at 2,000 yards passing with a good performance in the championship, and has thrown 22 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Most importantly is that he hasn't had to test that knee much as he's been kept upright by the Trojans' stout offensive line.

John Milledge also doesn't have three rushers over 800 yards, but does have a 2,000-yard rusher in the chain-moving Javian Butts. He's reached 2,180 yards after adding 284 to his total in last week's semifinal win over Pinewood. The team's rushing total, over 3,400 yards, is supplemented by Bud Veal's 679. On the outside, Javian's twin brother Jalan paces the Trojans with 669 yards. Veal and Javian Butts are both over 400 yards apiece, and tight ends Isaiah Womble and David Todd are viable weapons as well.

Two teams, each with a ton of weapons. Whose arsenal will reign supreme? That will be determined in Thursday's 8 p.m. kickoff at Mercer.