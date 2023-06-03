Trojans are in top 10 for 2024 four-star OL Isaiah Garcia

USC is in the mix for 2024 four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia. The Corner Canyon High School (Utah) standout included the Oklahoma Sooners in his top 10, which was released on Tuesday evening. The Sooners were joined by Utah, Nebraska, UCLA, Miami, Alabama, USC, Oregon, Washington, and Stanford.

Garcia ranks as the No. 20 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite and as a top 250 player nationally.

The Draper, Utah product has size and agility. Garcia is 6-foot-5 and weighs 280 pounds. He holds offers from 21 Power Five schools. Currently Utah appears to be the frontrunner for the in-state prospect, with both 247Sports crystal ball predictions favoring the Utes.

His teammate, four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson, just committed to Utah last week over BYU. Isaac Wilson’s brother is Zach Wilson, the BYU star who became a top-three NFL draft pick. On3 has USC and Oregon as the main contenders for the talented offensive line prospect behind Utah.

Garcia has taken official visits with USC, Utah, Oregon, and Stanford.

Garcia appeared at the ESPN300 Elite Underclassmen Camp last June, and he will go again this June. After making the 6A All-State First Team at the end of his breakout junior season at Cyprus (Utah), Garcia earned invitations to the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game and the 2024 Polynesian Bowl.

