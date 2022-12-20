Trojans make a splash in the portal, land Oklahoma State transfer LB Mason Cobb

The USC Trojans had a successful Monday by any stretch of the imagination. Arizona transfer receiver Dorian Singer joined the Trojans, and then linebacker Mason Cobb, from Oklahoma State, decided to come to L.A. as well.

Cobb, who is rated the No. 2 linebacker in the portal, chose the Trojans and posted a picture on his Twitter account. USC continues to address the defensive side of the ball in a big way.

The four-star LB is a huge get for Lincoln Riley and DC Alex Grinch, who also landed a few other defensive players over the past few days, including a pair from Arizona.

This is the process of accumulating depth which needs to take place at USC. The Trojans are just getting started. They need to add more pieces at other units, but the linebacker room now looks a lot more beefed up, with multiple pieces coming into the picture. This is, at the moment, the least thin positional unit on the defensive roster. We’ll see what the coming weeks do — if anything — to change that reality.

Cobb led the Cowboys with 96 tackles and 13 for a loss, but Shotgun Spratling quickly pointed out an underrated part of his game that the Trojans will love.

Mason Cobb was a tackle machine this year for #OklahomaState, but an underrated aspect of his game? He had 22 pass-rush pressures (two official sacks) on 48 pass-rush snaps. When Cobb comes after the QB, he's bringing heat. https://t.co/rKEGZ2HNbc — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2022

Add on the fact that Shane Lee decided to return for one more year, not to mention a possible return of Tuli Tuipulotu, and the USC defense is looking awfully scary just a couple of weeks removed from the Pac-12 title game.

Story continues

The Trojans did watch Ralen Goforth transfer to Washington and join Kalen DeBoer’s team, and they also lost out on Coastal Carolina transfer LB Josaiah Stewart, who headed to Michigan.

Nonetheless, Cobb is a tremendous get for USC.

List

2023 Way too early Heisman Trophy candidates

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire