Trojans sink Tigers on game-winning buzzer-beater in inaugural men's basketball Battle of the Blues

Nov. 13—MADISON, S.D. — Two buzzer-beaters in the final five seconds and one court storming.

What a way to usher in a new era of the Dakota Wesleyan and Dakota State basketball rivalry.

In the first meeting of the longtime rivals under the newly-minted moniker "Battle of the Blues," DWU's Randy Rosenquist Jr. hit a pull-up jumper over DSU's Uzo Dibiamaka from the right elbow with 3.3 seconds remaining to beat the shot clock and give the Tigers a 76-74 lead. But Dibiamaka had the final say, hitting the game-winning 3-pointer on the other end of the floor as time expired to give the Trojans a 77-76 victory on Monday night at the DSU Fieldhouse.

Dakota State's win avenged an earlier defeat to DWU, an 82-67 final on Oct. 29 at the Corn Palace, as the Trojans (6-3) extended an active six-game win streak after starting 0-3 and snagged a rare win in the series that now stands at 146-35 all-time in favor of the Tigers.

The Trojans also led by a single point at halftime, using better than 53% shooting to carry a 35-34 edge into the break. After breaking a 50-all tie with 12:16 to go, the Tigers led for much of the stretch run, though DSU did take brief leads at 71-70 and 72-71 with under two minutes to play.

For the game, DSU shot 31-of-60 (51.7%) from the field to DWU's 28-of-66 (42.4%), also out-scoring the Tigers 48-26 in points in the paint. Dibiamaka's game-winner was one of four makes (on 12 attempts) from beyond the 3-point arc for the Trojans.

Dibiamaka tossed in 14 points with five rebounds to pace the Trojans, as Japjit Gill scored 13 points and Mison Coilton contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. Emmanuel Akpan had 10 poinst and five rebounds, matched by Josh Lewis, who added three assists and three steals off the bench.

Ethan Determan shined off the bench with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead all scorers, while Jakob Dobney added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists and Rosenquist finished with 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Sam Aslesen chipped in three points, six rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals.

DWU (3-1) opens Great Plains Athletic Conference play this weekend with a pair of home contests at the Corn Palace, welcoming Doane on Friday and Hastings on Saturday as part of doubleheaders with the women's basketball program.

Ranked No. 16 in the most recent NAIA poll, Dakota State churned out 25 points or more in each of the first three quarters, controlling the game en route to a 93-75 win over Dakota Wesleyan on Monday night.

DSU (4-2) led 52-34 at halftime and 77-53 after three quarters in handing the Tigers their first loss of the season.

The two teams put up near identical numbers from the field, with DSU shooting 32-of-68 (47.1%) to DWU's 31-of-70 (44.3%), but the Trojans carved out an 11-point edge at the free-throw line (16 of 20 to 5 of 9 for the Tigers), a 29-16 advantage in points off turnovers and made five more 3-pointers.

Five Trojans reached double figures in scoring, paced by Savannah Walsdorf's 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Angela Slattery and Cierra Watkins each scored 13 points, and Caitlin Dyer and Tabor Teel added 12 points apiece. Teel snagged a team-high nine rebounds and Slattery had six boards, as Dyer dished out six assists. Alexandria native Morgan Huber finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

Grace Fryda came off the bench to lead DWU in scoring at 19 points, powered by five 3-pointers, with four assists, while Emma Yost added 18 points, three rebounds and three assists. Also off the bench, Lacey Sprakel scored nine points, Morgan Edelman contributed six points, eight rebounds and five assists and Shalayne Nagel had six points, six rebounds and three assists. Rylee Rosenquist was held scoreless but chipped in eight rebounds and three assists.

DWU (1-1) is back at the Corn Palace on Friday night for a 5 p.m. tipoff against Doane and also hosts Hastings at 1 p.m. Saturday.