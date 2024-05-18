Trojans repeat as boys track sectional champions

May 18—ST. LEON — Just as it was the night before at the girls sectional, the boys track and field sectional title at East Central came down to the Trojans and Batesville. East Central proved to be the team to beat, totaling 143 points to win the sectional title.

Batesville was second with 97 followed by Lawrenceburg 87.33, Greensburg 61, South Dearborn 58.33, Milan 56, Franklin County 54, South Decatur 34, Oldenburg Academy 13, North Decatur 11.33, Jac-Cen-Del 6 and Rising Sun 2.

Greensburg had one sectional champion on the night. Sophomore Joe Hawkins won the 3200 with a time of 10:06.92.

Batesville had two event winners. Ayden Eckstein won the high jump with a height of 6-6. Hudson Kohlman took top honors in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 13-0.

North Decatur's Kaden Muckerheide won the long jump with a distance of 22-10.5, a new sectional record.

The top three individuals in each event advance to the regional at Greenfield-Central Thursday. The top eight place in the event and score points for their team.

Batesville

Top 3

Cannon Clark third 800 (2:04.40)

Jake Chapman third 3200 (10:25.75)

Gage Pohlman third 300 hurdles (41.65)

4x800 relay (Ranka, Koester, Chapman, Clark) second (8:05.84)

Ayden Eckstein second long jump (21-7.5)

Top 8

Christian Stenger seventh 100 (11.65), sixth 200 (24.58)

Talan Rowlett fourth 400 (53.63)

Deev Ranka fourth 800 (2:03.59)

Griffin Koester fifth 1600 (4:49.62)

Isaac Trossman sixth 1600 (4:50.43)

Benjamin Adams seventh 3200 (10:59.89)

Gage Pohlman eighth 110 hurdles (16.01)

4x100 relay (Westerfeld, Stenger, Pohlman, Davis) fourth (45.62)

4x400 relay (Pohlman, Rowlett, Ranka, Clark) fourth (3:31.23)

Jake Chapman fourth high jump (5-10)

Ethan Lacey seventh long jump (19-3.5)

Brock Mahan eighth shot put (46-5)

Greensburg

Top 3

Carson Kilgore third 200 (23.49)

Jake Hawkins third 1600 (4:42.42)

TJ Gorman second 3200 (10:18.45)

Elliott Weber second discus (142-7)

Top 8

Carson Kilgore eighth 100 (11.76)

Quinton Walker eighth 1600 (5:02.05)

4x100 relay (Easley, Senoff, Meadows, Kilgore) seventh (47.34)

4x400 relay (Meadows, Clifford, Blodgett, Hawkins) seventh (3:41.29)

Landin Shepherd fifth pole vault (10-6)

Holden Shera sixth pole vault (9-6)

Blake Collins sixth long jump (19-11)

Elliott Weber fifth shot put (48-7)

Reed Hungerford sixth shot put (48-3)

North Decatur

Top 3

XXX

Top 8

4x800 relay (Weisenbach, White, Gunn, Wade) eighth (9:55.15)

South Decatur

Top 3

McKinley Shook second 110 hurdles (14.94 — equals personal best and school record), second 300 hurdles (40.61 — school record)

Owen Arreola third long jump (21-1.5 — personal best)

Top 8

Conner Newby seventh 400 (54.45)

4x100 relay (Newby, Smith, Malone Jackson-Ray) sixth (47.32)

4x400 relay (Newby, Malone, Shook, Arreola) eighth (3:52.86)

4x800 relay (Hunter, Wilkinson, Newby, Hale) fifth (9:15.91)

McKinley Shook seventh high jump (5-8)

