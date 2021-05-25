Trojans recognize championship hoops team, college and military signees

May 25—More than two months after Greater Johnstown completed a stunning comeback over Bedford to win the District 6 Class 4A boys basketball championship, the game at Altoona Field House still stirs emotions and even prompted a proclamation on the Pennsylvania Senate floor.

Coach Ryan Durham's team was among the honorees during an hourlong ceremony that spotlighted a group of Trojans senior student-athletes and conference all-stars. The event was held in front of a crowd gathered for a signing day and military ceremony held at the Greater Johnstown auditorium on Monday.

"There are no words as a coach to describe what not only these four but the other seniors were able to do in building our program," Durham said as four of his seniors participated in a signing ceremony that included 14 student-athletes in band, cheerleading, baseball, boys basketball, football, softball and volleyball. "If we're being honest, none of the guys here at the table were anointed.

"What I mean by that is typically at Johnstown, kids at a young age get anointed," Durham said. "'He's the next one. He's going to be this. He's going to be that.' None of these guys were anointed. They worked. For years. Day in and day out. They've come such a long way, all of these guys."

Greater Johnstown won its third consecutive District 6 crown via a 66-61 victory over the Bisons. The Trojans advanced to the state playoffs and lost on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by host Hickory.

Joziah Wyatt-Taylor, a 6-foot-3 forward, scored 1,069 career points, with averages of 24.4 points and 13 rebounds as a senior. Wyatt-Taylor is headed to Moravian Prep in North Carolina.

Other basketball players at Monday's signing ceremony were Drezyre Toney, who made the go-ahead 3-point basket against Bedford and is headed to Penn State-DuBois along with teammates Savion Holiday and Omarion Harris.

Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil emceed the event and read the Senate proclamation. He also recalled those final minutes of the district title game.

Story continues

"Two minutes, 12 seconds left. District 6 championship. This team was down (nine) points," Pfeil said. "I looked to my left and I thought I was in church. Mrs. (Superintendent Amy) Arcurio was praying. Mr. (assistant principal) Kurt Hoffman was still a little bit bitter about that offensive foul called on Joziah in the first quarter.

"A time out was called by coach Durham. Real calm. Calls his guys in. Cool, calm and collected. Johnstown goes on to outscore Bedford 15-1 in the last 2 minutes, 12 seconds. They entered the state playoffs, which was an absolutely remarkable performance."

Wade Knipple, who played football and basketball, earned the Trojans boys' Dean Rossi Memorial Scholarship. Ashley Eckenrod, who participated in cheerleading, softball, girls basketball and had 1,000 assists in volleyball, earned the girls' Dean Rossi Memorial Scholarship. Knipple is headed to Valley Forge Military Academy and College, and Eckenrod will serve in the U.S. Air Force.

Trojans two-sport standout Zachary Slis signed to play NCAA Division II baseball at Pitt-Johnstown. Slis also played hockey. Slis would have been a four-year starter in baseball had the COVID-19 pandemic not wiped out the 2020 spring sports season.

Band member Andrew Gray will attend Kent State University, and band member Audrina Savory-Martin will go to Full Sail University.

Cheerleaders Elaina Grosik, Paige Fleton and Laj Sitton each will attend Slippery Rock University. Felton will be in the National Guard.

Cody Barrett, who played football and baseball, is headed to the U.S. Marine Corps. Band member Ryan Spencer will serve in the U.S. Navy.

The Trojans also recognized the school's All-LHAC selections for the 2020-21 school year.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune- Democrat. He can be reached at 814- 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.