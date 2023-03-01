Trojans prepare for Arizona in massive showdown at the Galen Center

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is about to kick off the final week of Pac-12 play. With the Trojans trying to move out of the bubble conversation, they need to continue to win and try to improve their position before Selection Sunday.

It begins on Thursday night with a home game against the Arizona Wildcats. This is a great opportunity. The Wildcats just lost a stunner to Arizona State on a Desmond Cambridge Jr. desperation heave that left the McKale Center stunned and in quiet disbelief.

USC played Arizona back on January 19 and lost by 15 in Tucson, so now they play again in L.A. In that loss, Boogie Ellis struggled from the field, scoring just 11 points on 2-11 shooting. Drew Peterson scored 15 on 5-14 shooting.

However, USC has now won four straight games, and each of the four wins have been by double figures. Ellis has been terrific, totaling 92 points over the last four games and shooting 50 percent or better in three of those four.

Reese Dixon-Waters and Joshua Morgan have returned for USC, and things are trending upward with the Pac-12 Tournament on the horizon.

Arizona might be more motivated after a gut-wrenching loss to the Sun Devils, and that Cambridge shot will live forever in their memories. Nonetheless, this is a chance for USC to boost its resume.

