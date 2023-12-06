Trojans offer Kansas State transfer portal cornerback Will Lee

Standout Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III has entered the transfer portal.

The Kirkwood, Missouri native’s decision was announced on social media on Tuesday. Lee also announced his offer from USC.

This season as sophomore at Kansas State, Lee registered 42 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. He would have two years of eligibility at whichever school he chooses.

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has also had interest from USC. Lincoln Riley went to Manhattan to visit the quarterback this past weekend. Let’s see if USC can land two of the Wildcats’ best players from this past 2023 season.

USC could be undergoing a change of identity heading into the 2024 offseason. Lincoln Riley has talked more about being a defense-first program and developing bigger, tougher players. Kansas State’s identity is rooted in toughness and physicality. The Wildcats have not been a finesse team. USC expressing interest in KSU players lends some credence to the idea that the Trojans are seeking a true makeover, not just a cosmetic one.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire