Trojans offer five-star sensation who could switch to a different recruiting class

USC is looking well into the future, not just the near horizon for 2023 and 2024. Consider the story of a quarterback prospect who is already making a big statement.

In his first year of high school, Julian Lewis led Carrolton (GA) to the 7A state championship game in Georgia. He threw for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns in 15 games.

In addition to USC, Lewis has also been offered by the likes of Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.

USC is one of 30 programs to already offer a scholarship, but it’s obviously a program Lewis will strongly consider moving forward.

“USC has a lot of football history of great quarterbacks,” Lewis said. “Coach Riley is really cool. How he develops quarterbacks and what he’s done with the guys he’s coached is amazing.

Lewis was also recently named National Freshman of The Year by Max Preps for 2022. Expect much more to come from Lewis in the next three years.

Lewis could be a prospect who is so advanced that he could reclassify to the 2025 class. This would be similar to previous quarterback prospects Quinn Ewers, J.T Daniels, and Jake Bentley just to name a few.

Lewis is already ranked No. 40 overall regardless of class.

