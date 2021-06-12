Trojans name Xavier Thomas as girls basketball coach

Jun. 12—The Greater Johnstown School District recently named Xavier Thomas as head girls basketball coach.

A former boys basketball standout who was part of two District 6 championship teams and the 2005 PIAA Class 3A state runner-up squad, Thomas spent the past four seasons as an assistant to boys basketball coach Ryan Durham, whose teams have won three straight district titles.

Thomas will replace his former Trojans teammate, Kurt Hoffman, who spent five seasons leading the girls team.

The girls program has struggled in the win-loss column in recent seasons, though the Trojans have produced standout players and student-athletes.

"I've been looking at the girls program for a couple years, just wanting to see Johnstown High School girls and boys basketball having the players there, having the numbers and being there to help support the school I graduated from and played basketball for," Thomas said.

In addition to assisting Durham on the boys team, Thomas has spent nearly a decade with the Winner's Circle Basketball Academy and has worked with various area junior high boys and girls teams. He also spent four years as a volunteer assistant to Durham at Ferndale High School.

"Johnstown is very excited to have Xavier take over as head basketball coach," Trojans Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said.

"First and foremost, Xavier has passion, care, respect, and love for the students with the community.

"Xavier will transition from the assistant boys varsity basketball coach under coach Ryan Durham to the head girls position," Pfeil added.

"That experience, knowledge, and mindset he gained coaching with Coach Durham will contribute to the success the girls basketball program will see in the near future.

"We believe Coach Thomas can move our girls basketball program toward the top end of a very competitive and successful LHAC. Coach Thomas knows and understands if you can win and compete in the LHAC, you can win district championships, and compete deep into the PIAA playoffs."

Story continues

Thomas said he hopes to spark interest among potential players from the elementary through junior high levels.

"I think starting with the younger age girls and building them up and making basketball interesting and fun at a younger age is something we haven't been doing for a while," Thomas said. "I want girls to start to like basketball, grow interested in basketball and love the sport the same way I do."

A staunch supporter of both the girls and boys programs, Hoffman is a familiar presence at Doc Stofko Gymnasium whether in his role as coach, assistant principal or even as the national anthem singer.

"Coach Hoffman contributed to the girls basketball program as more than just a coach," Pfeil said. "He was a fantastic adult figure, a father figure in the lives of our girls basketball players for the past five seasons. He was assisted by his wife, Lauren.

"They created their own family of daughters underneath them in the basketball program," he said.

"They developed a close knit family bond, one that Coach Thomas is going to be able to hit the ground running with. Coach Hoffman and his wife will be the No. 1 fans of Coach Thomas and girls basketball program."

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.