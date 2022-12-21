Trojans land All-America RB Quinten Joyner, going into Texas to build their ground game

The USC Trojans are quickly improving their roster and adding talent after falling short of a Pac-12 title and a chance to go to the College Football Playoff.

As the arly signing period began on Wednesday, they got official signings from five-star Makai Lemon, quarterback of the future Malachi Nelson, and elite receiver Zachariah Branch.

Let’s not forget the running back room.

Travis Dye was a godsend for USC in 2022. Raleek Brown should be ready to take off in 2023 after learning a lot about the ins and outs of football this past season. The Trojans need more depth at running back, however. Quinten Joyner should help a lot.

The Texas-based prospect gives the Trojans the depth and versatility they covet at the running back spot. Raleek Brown is a speed merchant more than a bruising between-the-tackles runner. He will need to share reps with other running backs in USC’s stable. Enter Joyner, who can be a change of pace and a guy who will balance out the Trojans’ workload in the backfield.

