Trojans hurdle crew, Mossy girls highlight strong area day in 1B

May 16—Carter Phelps won't be alone in hurdle practice for the next week as the Pe Ell boys will have all three of its top hurdlers heading to state with top-eight finishes at Thursday's Class 1B District 1/2/3/4 meet at Franklin Pierce High School.

Calan McCarty and Eli Mason finished inside the top-eight in both hurdle events to secure a spot alongside Phelps at the state meet at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. Phelps cruised to victories in the two races, plus finished fourth in the long jump.

Phelps, McCarty and Mason joined forces with Jakob Hayes to place third in the 1,600-meter relay. Hayes took fifth in the triple jump.

Oakville sophomore Lewis Kosar uncorked a throw of 133 feet, 3 inches to win the discus. Eighth grader Cecil Gumaelius finished third in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600 while Michel Perron was sixth in the 100 for the Acorns.

Mossyrock's Marshall Brockway was the runner-up in the shot put and secured fifth place in the javelin to be in two events next week. Its 400 and 1,600 relays placed third and eighth, respectively and Luis Contreras finished sixth in the 800.

The Vikings will be the lone area representative at state on the girls side. Miley Sanders triumphed in the javelin with a winning throw of 107-07 and Renzy Marshall was third with a toss of 105-03.

Mossyrock's 400 and 800 relays each placed fourth while Reese Marshall (400) and Rose Seraphin (shot put) each placed sixth to qualify for state.