Trojans Take Game One of the Louisiana-Troy Softball Series

LAFAYETTE – Troy used three pitchers to record a three-hit shutout of the No. 17-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team and claim a 3-0 win in the opening game of a Sun Belt Conference series on Thursday, May 2 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Louisiana (38-16, 20-2 SBC) had its 13-game home win streak snapped and fell in an SBC series opener for the first time since the 2023 series against the Trojans in Troy, Alabama.

Troy (33-19, 13-9 SBC) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Taylor McKinney (leadoff walk) slid in under the tag at home on a fielder’s choice grounder and Sarah Beth Brake later added an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Cajun Nation Sports

The Trojans three-arm rotation carried on and preserved the lead as Savannah Money prevented a response by UL in the bottom of the fourth and Libby Baker came on to the pitch the final three scoreless frames.

Brake picked up an additional RBI on a solo home run in the seventh inning that provided insurance.

Chloe Riassetto (3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 K) slowed down the Trojans’ fourth inning rally and carried her scoreless relief effort into the seventh inning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns advanced a runner to second twice in a 2-0 ballgame, the final time the Trojans getting a pair of ground balls in the sixth inning after Alexa Langeliers (walk) reached scoring position on a wild pitch.

Troy broke an 11-game losing streak to UL at Lamson Park, winning on the Cajuns’ home field for the first time since March 2015.

Louisiana had its bid for a second double-digit win streak spoiled, Thursday’s loss breaking a nine-game win streak. The Ragin’ Cajuns fell for only the fourth time in the past 33 games dating back to March 3.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana and Troy resume the Sun Belt series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on Friday, May 3 in a 6:00 p.m. contest.

The UL Softball program is celebrating Local Schools Night with the first 200 kids receiving a Ragin’ Cajuns pencil case and activity packed. A meet and greet and autograph session with the Ragin’ Cajuns will be held postgame.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will seek to keep alive their streak of consecutive conference series won which stood at 88 straight entering the series.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.