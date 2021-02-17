Trojans finding way with win over Petoskey

Feb. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central boys basketball team is still looking for its trademark under new head coach Stephen Draper.

The Trojans have the size and strength to push around a lot of their opponents, but finding an identity in the Big North Conference can be tough with the level of competition that presents itself.

Tuesday was another step in the right direction for TC Central as it defeated Petoskey 53-47 to remain undefeated in Big North.

"I think what stands out to me as a first-year coach is it feels like the coaches in this league all have a really established identity," Draper said. "All their teams know how they play, they know how they want to win games, and if you don't play well, they'll beat you.

"That's something that's really challenging for me as a first-year coach and I think that these coaches in this league have done such a good job of establishing exactly what they are as a program."

The Trojans (2-1, 2-0 Big North) look to do the same during the coronavirus-shortened season that has left them with little practice time with their new coach. Draper said he hopes defense becomes a hallmark of his program while the Trojans find their way on offense.

"I don't know if we'll have a guy that'll average 15 a game, I just think we have a really good team," Draper said. "We have guys that move the ball and let the guy that's open and whose got the hot hand take the shot. They're just the such an unselfish group."

TC Central had eight different players score a bucket, helping them hold onto the lead throughout the game after taking a 9-7 lead with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter.

Neither team could find the bucket early as the first quarter ended 9-7 following a more than five minute long scoring drought from the Northmen. Petoskey tied the game at 14-all when a quick 5-0 that had baskets from Isaac Graham and Ty Slater before the Trojans scored seven of the final nine points of the first half to lead 21-16.

Petoskey head coach John Flynn said he needed to get his team to realize the combo of TCC's Josh Burnham, Carson Briggs, Parker Schmidt and Kadyn Warner were not too powerful to be reckoned with.

"We came out and second half realized, alright we can play with these guys. Their strength kind of bothered us in the first half," Flynn said. "We made some adjustments. I thought we battled really hard with and we had chances at the end to tie the game. We had more than enough opportunities to come up with a victory and unfortunately they just didn't fall for us."

The Northmen made a particularly spirited effort in the third quarter after falling behind 35-24, the largest deficit of the night for either team.

Braidon Ewing sparked a three-point streak for the Northmen that brought them back within reach for the rest of the night, nailing two 3-pointers and a layup that were sandwiched around another three from Ben Wagar. The barrage from downtown earmarked a 9-2 run that brought Petoskey back within four points.

Jace Copeland opened the fourth quarter with a basket before Wagar hit another three that brought Petoskey to within two points with just over four minutes left to play. Warner was responsible for the Trojan's counter blows as he made back-to-back layups, the second of which was called for an and-one. Warner missed the free throw and the Trojans were called for a technical foul on the ensuing rebound, but the Northmen were unable to capitalize on the free throws, leaving the deficit at 46-42.

"The energy was there, that was a huge thing as it wasn't really there last game," Warner, who finished with a team-high 12 points, said. "I think that really just shifted our energy, there was a big momentum shift."

The Trojans held on for the final three minutes after Burnham fouled out on an charge call thanks to the lights-out free throw shooting from junior Carson Bourdo. Bourdo hit 5-of-6 free throws in the final two minutes to salt the game away for TCC before Briggs put the icing on the cake with a last-second layup to make it 53-47.

"We're getting contributions from from everybody and not just guys on the court, we're getting contributions from guys that aren't getting in the game," Draper said. "There's nobody hurting us right now, that's how you get better."

George Goldkuhle helped spark the Trojans with three 3-pointers and 11 total points followed by Briggs with eight. Freshman Anthony Ribel had seven points, four assists and four steals, while Burnham scored four and snagged nine rebounds before fouling out for TCC.

The Northmen were led by Wagar with 13 points, followed closely by Ewing with 12. Graham netted nine for the Northmen (3-1, 2-1 Big North), who will face off with TC West (3-0, 3-0 Big North) Thursday in Traverse City. The Trojans head to Alpena Thursday.

