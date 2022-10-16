Trojans fall, down goes Bama: College Football Power Rankings after a wild week 7

What a wonderful sport we follow. With several marquee matchups on the docket for week seven, including three games featuring undefeated teams, Saturday promised to be a fantastic day for college football.

It lived up to the hype.

Tennessee and Alabama played a barn burner, with the Volunteers coming out on top 52-49, and the TCU Horned Frogs came back to win in double overtime over the Oklahoma State Cowboys after being down 30-16 at halftime.

USC dropped its first game of the season in a thriller with Utah. Led by Cam Rising, the Utes scored late and opted to go for two and the win instead of kicking an extra point.

In all, four teams inside the top ten of last week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll lost, and eight in the top 25.

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Bye Week

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Vanderbilt 55-0

Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Penn State 41-17

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Alabama 52-49

Clemson Tigers (7-0)

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY

This Week: Beat Florida State 34-28

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Tennessee 52-49

Ole Miss Rebels (7-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Auburn 48-34

TCU Horned Frogs (7-0)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Oklahoma State 43-40 (2OT)

UCLA Bruins (6-0)

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Bye

USC Trojans (6-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Utah 43-42

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to TCU 43-40 (2OT)

Syracuse Orange

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat NC State 24-9

Oregon Ducks (5-1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Bye

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)

Corey Perrine /The Florida Times-Union via AP

This Week: Bye

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Lost to Michigan 41-17

Utah Utes (5-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat USC 43-42

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Bye

Texas Longhorns (5-2)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Iowa State 24-20

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1)

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Duke 38-35

Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1)

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Bye

Kentucky Wildcats (5-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Mississippi State 27-17

LSU Tigers (5-2)

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

This Week: Beat Florida 45-35

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Marshall 26-14

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Kentucky 27-17

Tulane Green Wave (6-1)

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

This Week: Beat South Florida 45-31

