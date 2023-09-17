Trojans don’t play but don’t lose ground in US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 3
The USC Trojans had the weekend off. They need to rest up for nine consecutive weeks of game action starting on September 23 versus Arizona State. In the new US LBM Coaches Poll, they did not pay a price for being idle.
The Week 3 US LBM Coaches Poll didn’t feature many shakeups, even though a number of highly-ranked teams played poorly this past weekend. That’s because those teams were able to avoid huge upsets. Florida State won by two points at Boston College. Texas was tied with Wyoming through three quarters but pulled away from the Cowboys in the fourth. Teams were able to maintain their spots, but remember: Now the season gets interesting. The Week 4 slate is awesome, and it has a lot of significant games.
Here’s the full poll for Week 3:
UCLA
UCLA defeated North Carolina Central. Eight Pac-12 teams are in this week’s poll.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State faces Oregon State in Week 4, in the Pac-2 game of the year.
CLEMSON
Clemson beat Florida Atlantic. Next is Florida State in the ACC game of the year.
Follow Clemson Wire for complete coverage.
IOWA
Iowa beat Western Michigan.
Follow Hawkeyes Wire for more on Iowa football.
MIAMI
Miami beat Bethune-Cookman.
TENNESSEE
Tennessee was blown out by Florida.
Follow Vols Wire for more on Tennessee.
COLORADO
Colorado rallied late to beat Colorado State in overtime.
Follow Buffaloes Wire for full coverage of Deion Sanders and one of the biggest stories in college football this year.
DUKE
Duke pounded Northwestern and looks like a really good team.
NORTH CAROLINA
UNC beat Minnesota.
Follow Tar Heels Wire for more on Drake Maye and North Carolina.
OLE MISS
Ole Miss pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Georgia Tech.
OREGON STATE
Oregon State-Washington State will have two top-25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll in Week 4. That’s a showcase game.
OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma crushed Tulsa.
Follow Sooners Wire for more on OU.
LSU
LSU beat Mississippi State.
Follow LSU Wire for more.
ALABAMA
Alabama looked terrible but defeated South Florida.
Follow Roll Tide Wire to see who will be Alabama’s quarterback next week.
OREGON
Oregon jogged past Hawaii.
Follow Ducks Wire for more on the big game against Deion Sanders and Colorado next week.
UTAH
Utah beat Weber State. The Utes host UCLA in another huge Week 4 game.
NOTRE DAME
The Irish handled Central Michigan.
Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on this week’s huge game against Ohio State.
WASHINGTON
Washington pummeled Michigan State.
PENN STATE
Penn State’s defense forced five turnovers in a win over Illinois.
Follow Nittany Lions Wire for more on PSU.
TEXAS
Texas struggled but found a way to beat Wyoming.
Follow Longhorns Wire for more.
USC
USC had the week off. The Trojans now get ready for nine straight games and will hope to avoid the injury bug.
OHIO STATE
Ohio State beat Western Kentucky.
Follow Buckeyes Wire for full coverage of No. 4 Ohio State versus No. 9 Notre Dame this coming Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State escaped Boston College, 31-29. FSU versus Clemson is a main-event game next Saturday.
MICHIGAN
Michigan beat Bowling Green.
Follow Wolverines Wire for more on UM.
GEORGIA
Georgia struggled past South Carolina.
Follow UGA Wire for more coverage.