Trojans don’t play but don’t lose ground in US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 3

The USC Trojans had the weekend off. They need to rest up for nine consecutive weeks of game action starting on September 23 versus Arizona State. In the new US LBM Coaches Poll, they did not pay a price for being idle.

The Week 3 US LBM Coaches Poll didn’t feature many shakeups, even though a number of highly-ranked teams played poorly this past weekend. That’s because those teams were able to avoid huge upsets. Florida State won by two points at Boston College. Texas was tied with Wyoming through three quarters but pulled away from the Cowboys in the fourth. Teams were able to maintain their spots, but remember: Now the season gets interesting. The Week 4 slate is awesome, and it has a lot of significant games.

Here’s the full poll for Week 3:

UCLA defeated North Carolina Central. Eight Pac-12 teams are in this week’s poll.

WASHINGTON STATE

Washington State faces Oregon State in Week 4, in the Pac-2 game of the year.

CLEMSON

Clemson beat Florida Atlantic. Next is Florida State in the ACC game of the year.

IOWA

Iowa beat Western Michigan.

MIAMI

Miami beat Bethune-Cookman.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee was blown out by Florida.

COLORADO

Colorado rallied late to beat Colorado State in overtime.

DUKE

Duke pounded Northwestern and looks like a really good team.

NORTH CAROLINA

UNC beat Minnesota.

OLE MISS

Ole Miss pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Georgia Tech.

OREGON STATE

Oregon State-Washington State will have two top-25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll in Week 4. That’s a showcase game.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma crushed Tulsa.

LSU

LSU beat Mississippi State.

ALABAMA

Alabama looked terrible but defeated South Florida.

OREGON

Oregon jogged past Hawaii.

UTAH

Utah beat Weber State. The Utes host UCLA in another huge Week 4 game.

NOTRE DAME

The Irish handled Central Michigan.

WASHINGTON

Washington pummeled Michigan State.

PENN STATE

Penn State’s defense forced five turnovers in a win over Illinois.

TEXAS

Texas struggled but found a way to beat Wyoming.

Follow Longhorns Wire for more.

USC

USC had the week off. The Trojans now get ready for nine straight games and will hope to avoid the injury bug.

OHIO STATE

Ohio State beat Western Kentucky.

FLORIDA STATE

Florida State escaped Boston College, 31-29. FSU versus Clemson is a main-event game next Saturday.

MICHIGAN

Michigan beat Bowling Green.

GEORGIA

Georgia struggled past South Carolina.

