Trojans dominate final 10 minutes in 94-80 win over Hagerstown

Dec. 15—McHENRY — After 30 minutes of very competitive basketball, Allegany College of Maryland dominated the final 10 minutes, pulling away from Hagerstown to win 94-80 Thursday night in the Deep Creek Lake JUCO Showdown at Garrett College.

The Trojans (12-2, 7-0 NJCAA Region 20) had a balanced scoring attack with four players finishing in double figures.

"First half, I thought we were pretty sloppy," Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. "We turned the ball over on some simple mistakes on things we had scouted. We just didn't execute. I thought Hagerstown did a really good job in the first half of maintaining their spacing offensively. In the second half, I thought we did a really good job of making adjustments. I thought our defense definitely got better throughout the course of the second half. Offensively, I thought we did a good job of adjusting, getting Tyson (Oghene) into shooting spots."

The first half was what is expected out of a rivalry. While Allegany led for most of the half, the Hawks (7-7, 5-2 Region 20) seemed to have answers every time the Trojans went up two or three possessions.

Up 10-8 after Cam Brown found Chris Champagne for a 3-pointer, the Trojans pushed the lead to 14-8 with two unanswered scores.

Champagne came up with a steal and connected with Lamont Jones for an and-one layup.

Brown recorded a steal and passed to Oghene. He passed it back to Brown who finished the layup to go up six points.

Hagerstown responded with a 3-pointer from Joede Mebane to Tristan Cook.

Oghene and Ron Brown each drew fouls and made a free throw to push the lead back to four. Allegany extended it to six points on a corner 3-pointer from Jason Thomas off a Ron Brown assist.

The Hawks answered with a layup from Trent Walker to cut its deficit to 21-18.

"I thought it was their offensive rebounding," Reams said of what kept Hagerstown in the game. "They did a good job on the glass, they were really getting some extra touches. They were generating some easy looks early. They moved the ball a little bit, found a couple 3s. Every time we'd extend to eight or nine, they'd cut it down to five or six. I think part of that is who they are. Coach (Bernard) Hopkins has his kids really well prepared to handle adversity."

After another steal from Cam Brown, he spun and finished a layup to put the Trojans up seven.

In the next couple minutes, Allegany led by as many as seven points. However, Hagerstown continued to answer and keep it at a two or three possession game.

The Trojans struggled for most of the first half from 3-point range. After several misses to open the game, Allegany made six of its next eight 3-pointers in the first half in the final 10 minutes.

"I tell our guys all the time, the more open shots we take, the better we're gonna be," Reams said. "You can't get frustrated when generating good looks. Our guys didn't hang their heads, we were missing some wide open shots and guys just kept shooting."

Ron Brown hit a 3-pointer to put the Trojans up 40-31 with 2:24 left in the first half.

Hagerstown once again responded, going on a 12-2 run.

After a steal by Mason Sword, Dakari Enworom hit a layup to put the Hawks up 43-42 with 14 seconds left.

On the final play of the first half, Cam Brown set up Jones for a layup to give Allegany a 44-43 lead at halftime.

"That was huge, we had just given up a nine-point lead," Reams said. "All the credit to Hagerstown, they closed the first half in a flurry. Coach Hopkins and those guys had their team ready," Reams said. "They hit us in the mouth. Instead of pouting about it, we make that play to take that lead. Then we go into halftime, we're even, we're fine. We stopped the bleeding."

In the first half, the Trojans made some uncharacteristic mistakes, committing 10 turnovers with several inaccurate passes or miscommunications.

"Part of it was it's a big event, it's the last game before these guys go home for a couple weeks," Reams said. "I think there was a little bit of looseness to them. Trying to make highlights instead of making the right play. Couple guys getting out of control trying to dribble too much, couple guys forcing the ball in transition when we don't need it."

Oghene and Cam Brown entered the game as ACM's top two scorers. Oghene averages 22 points while Brown averages 14.2.

They each scored four points in the first half. Jones and Ron Brown stepped up offensively. Ron Brown scored 12 points while Jones added nine. Brown added five rebounds and two steals.

Oghene entered the game making 42% of his 3-pointers. He went 1 for 5 from deep in the first half.

That changed in the second half. After scoring only four points in the first half, Oghene took over.

"Tyson's cold in the first half, he's able to put that game away in the second half," Reams said. "Getting a couple back-to-back 3s, getting to the foul line. We're able to spread the floor because of that."

He scored 18 points in the second half with a pair of 3-pointers.

Oghene was a big factor in helping Allegany to pull away in the second half. Leading 50-47 after Jones hit a pair of free throws, the Trojans scored six unanswered.

Oghene converted a pair of layups. The second was an and-one and he converted the three-point play to extend ACM's lead to 57-47 with 14:43 left.

"We started hitting our shots that we were missing in the first (hafl)," Oghene said. "Also going to the rim and getting the easy ones."

Hagerstown responded with a 13-7 run to cut the deficit to 64-60 with 9:28 to go.

The Trojans scored three straight baskets to push the lead back up to 10 points. Aaron Lewis scored on back-to-back possessions and Cam Brown banked in a jumper to go up 72-62.

Over the next five minutes, ACM went on a 17-9 run and led 89-71 with 2:45 left. Oghene scored 11 of the points with a pair of 3-pointers.

Oghene led all scorers with 22 points and he added five rebounds.

Jones and Cam Brown each scored 16. Brown finished with a double-double with 10 assists and five rebounds. Jones also had five rebounds.

"He is the motor on both ends on the floor," Reams said of Brown. "He plays hard on defense, he forces turnovers, gets us out on offense in transition. He ends up with 16 points and you don't realize it because it's simple. It's a cheap layup, it's getting to the foul line, it's a turnaround jumper."

Ron Brown scored 15 points with two rebounds and a block.

Hassan Perkins led Hagerstown with 17 points, adding four steals and two assists.

Deondre Mitchell scored 15 points with a steal. Sword added 13 points, three steals and two assists. Cook had 10 points with an assist.

The Trojans and Hawks have a heated rivalry that dates back several decades to the Bob Kirk era. The schools are two of the four division one programs in Maryland.

"This game every year has some sort of playoff seeding implications," Reams said. "It's one of those rivalries between Coach Kirk and Coach Brown and Coach Baker and all those great coaches before us, had this tough, physical rivalry. It's just a new version of it. Coach Hopkins and I have been doing this against each other for seven or eight years. We are constantly jockeying and fighting for the Maryland JUCO Region 20 power."

Allegany gets about a month off before opening the 2024 calendar year with a trip to Frederick on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.

"It doesn't matter if we're 11-2 or 20-0 coming into this game," Reams said. "The next 40 minutes of basketball will be the only thing we remember for the next two-and-a-half weeks. I told the guys I don't want to ruin my holidays because I'm living in the past thinking about what we could've done different. Getting that win really makes for a lot happier holidays for our guys."

