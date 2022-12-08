Trojans defeat Cal State Fullerton on the hardwood, move to 7-3 this season
The USC Trojans managed to win their third straight game on Wednesday night by defeating the Cal State Fullerton Titans, 64-50, at the Galen Center.
In a battle of 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, the Trojans led from start to finish despite a subpar outing from Boogie Ellis and Reese Dixon-Waters.
Nonetheless, Andy Enfield’s team got its seventh victory of the year to move to 7-3 with a massive game against Auburn looming on December 18.
Ellis scored just five points on 2-11 shooting from the field, including a disappointing 1-7 mark from downtown. Drew Peterson scored nine points on 3-8 shooting.
However, Kobe Johnson emerged again with 14 points, five boards and five assists, marking his second straight game finishing in double figures.
Even more noteworthy was a career-high 15 points from Tre White, who also chipped in six rebounds and finished as the Trojans’ leading scorer.
The steal and the breakaway SLAM from @iamkobejohnson!
📺: @Pac12Network
📱: https://t.co/cjRVcSzXGM pic.twitter.com/F43kTEZPav
— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 8, 2022
This is big time for USC, getting 30 points combined from White and Johnson gives them great depth alongside Ellis and Peterson https://t.co/GbBGi2sNJi
— Jordan Kent (@jordanrkent) December 8, 2022
In the Trojans’ losses against Wisconsin and Tennessee last month, it was the lack of depth that was a major concern. However, the emergence of White and Johnson could be a step in the right direction.
Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led all scorers with 17 points, although he was the only Titan player to score in double figures.
USC finished with a 42.9-percent shooting clip from the field, but one disappointing stat was a 4-20 (20%) mark from the 3-point line.
The Trojans have the weekend off before facing Long Beach State on Wednesday in their final tune-up before the Auburn game.
List
If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly