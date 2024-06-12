Trojans get commitment from top-tier edge rusher Hayden Lowe

1:20

In the latest episode of Trojans Conquest Live, Matt and I discussed Hayden Lowe, a highly regarded edge rusher from the 2025 class from Oaks Christian, in Westlake Village, CA. Lowe currently stands at an impressive 6’4″ and weighs 256 lbs. He possesses exceptional athleticism and has attracted attention from numerous out-of-state programs.

With his impressive combination of athleticism, great burst and bend, Lowe is an ideal edge rusher who would be a valuable asset to Coach Sean Nua’s talented defensive end group. Joining Isaiah Gibson, the top-ranked edge rusher in the class according to 247Sports and On3, and Gus Cordova, a formidable 6-foot-3, 246-pound Texan with 49 offers (including 10 from the SEC and 11 from the Big Ten), Lowe becomes the third defensive end in the class.

Lowe is just the third California commit in this class which currently holds pledges from 16 other players from across the country. He joins linebacker Matai Tagoa’i and cornerback Trestin Castro as the only Californians currently in the 2025 class.

Landing Lowe, is a major coup for the program and gives them one of the best defensive end classes in the country.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire