Trojans bludgeon St. James 20-4 thanks to fourth-inning outburst

May 17—WORTHINGTON — The Worthington High School softball team won big over St. James Thursday in its regular-season finale.

The Trojans needed only four innings to defeat the Saints as they scored a flurry of 13 runs in the fourth inning to pull away 20-4 at Centennial Fields.

The game ended in the bottom of the fourth inning due to the 15-run mercy rule.

The 16-run victory was Worthington's largest in nearly two years. The team's last double-digit victory was a 24-0 win over Adrian/Ellsworth during the 2022 season.

"It feels really good. I think our goal going into this game was kind of to attack first," said Trojans head coach Avery Wysong. "I feel like our last couple of games, we let the other team score first and then our girls kinda got some fire under them and wanted to score, but we wanted our girls to come out and score first and that's what they did. So it feels good to get a win at home and our last (in the) regular season."

After a quick 1-2-3 inning pitched by WHS junior ace Bailey Ponto, the Trojans were active at the plate in the bottom of the first. They scored seven times in the inning and batted through the entire lineup.

Ponto and Marin Pederson would lead off the inning with back-to-back singles and then Hannah McNab then reached base on a fielder's choice when Ponto was caught out at third. Maddie Petersen was then hit by a pitch to load the bases before Maddie Polz drew a walk to score Worthington's first run.

From there, the Trojans' next four runs would be scored by either a bases-loaded walk or a hit by pitch. After that, Pederson smacked a 2-RBI single to bring home the team's sixth and seventh runs.

St. James' Journey Swanson scored her team's first run in the top of the second and the Saints were looking for more when they later loaded the bases with two outs.

But nice pitching from Ponto, along with the WHS defense didn't allow another run to cross in the second.

Petersen, the team's senior catcher, made a great throw to catch Saints pinch runner Gracie Stevens at second base for the second out. After that, Ponto got a strikeout to leave St. James stranded with the bases loaded.

The next couple of innings were scoreless before St. James scored three times in the top of the fourth. Ponto and the Trojan defense again left the Saints stranded with the bases loaded after a bit of a shaky inning of two errors that scored two of St. James' runs.

"They did a good job of getting out of it," Wysong said. "Bailey threw some of the pitches that she doesn't normally throw, and she did a good job. Our defense, if they made an error, they got the next play. I mean, there were some plays that didn't go our way but we kept our heads up and got out of it."

Then came the flurry in the bottom of the fourth.

The 13 runs scored from the Trojans in that inning included just three hits, but eight walks, three hit by pitch and a fielder's choice is what led to the majority of those runs.

The inning began with a single and then a stolen base from McNab before Petersen hit an RBI double to bring McNab home. Polz and Heitbrink both walked and then later scored off a wild pitch and an error from the Saints to make the score 10-4. Abby Linder and Macie Mahlberg then drew walks to continue a streak of four consecutive walks.

The next six at bats all ended in either a walk or a hit by pitch and they all resulted in RBIs that scored a run.

After two more runs were scored off RBI walks, Ponto then stepped up and hit a double that scored the final two runs and put an end to the game. That capped off a plate performance where she reached base in all five of her at bats, collected two hits and had four RBIs.

"My mentality when I'm up to bat is to get a base hit whether we're down or up," Ponto said. "Even when the score is pretty high, all I just want to do is get a base hit and compete and just do the best that I can really."

In the pitcher's circle, Ponto gave up seven hits, but pitched out of a couple of jams, and finished with four strikeouts.

"I could have been better," she said of her pitching performance. "It's just sometimes it just gets tiring after pitching every game but I just try my best. Any pitch I throw, I know, my defense is there for me so anything I really throw, I'm just confident. Even if they do get a hit that my defense will help me with it."

Every Trojan reached base and scored a run multiple times as the team reached base 30 total times and had six total hits. Ponto and Pederson each had two and McNab and Petersen each had one.

Pederson and Breeta Johnson had three RBIs, Petersen and Mahlberg had two and McNab, Polz, Linder and Stephanie Dykstra each had one.

The Saints actually out-hit the Trojans with seven. Alexis Brekkyn and Madi Whitney each had two. The Saints pitching gave up 12 walks and the defense had two errors.

The Trojans' regular season ends with a 4-16 record, a better mark than the 1-19 record they had last year. The section playoffs are scheduled to begin next week on Tuesday. Both Ponto and Wysong said that the team has grown a lot since the beginning of the season.

"I think all of our girls have so much more confidence in themselves and they're figuring out how to play as a team too," Wysong said. "Our upperclassmen are doing a good job, but our eighth graders are also willing to put themselves out there diving for balls and asking questions. They're always trying to absorb all the information that's either coming from Jordan (Kruse) and I or the upperclassmen, so super proud of them as well."

St. James 010 3 — 4

Worthington 700 (13) — 20