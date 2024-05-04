Trojans beat Dragons 5-3 in a well-balanced effort

May 3—ADRIAN — Fundamentals and a well-balanced offensive effort proved to be the difference for the Worthington High School baseball team on Friday.

The Trojans battled with the Adrian/Ellsworth Dragons in an area matchup at the Adrian Baseball Field. The end result was a solid 5-3 win for the Trojans as they held off a late rally attempt from the Dragons to improve their record to 4-5. A/E's record falls to 3-7.

It was a bounce back win for the Trojans as they snapped a four-game losing streak dating back to mid April.

"This was the first time in several games that I've seen good fundamental play, we had kind of been lacking that for the last several games," said Trojans head coach Steve Robinson. "We played a nice sharp game, guys were on their toes, they did the right things."

Multiple Trojans stood out as seven of the nine in the lineup got a hit. They were also able to reach base through walks and advance on the basepaths to put themselves in scoring positions.

Senior Cade Grimmius especially stood out for WHS as he collected two hits at the plate and also started the game on the pitcher's mound. He gave up only three hits and struck out 11 Adrian/Ellsworth batters.

"It just was going out trying to attack batters and keep my pitch count down because I know we have a doubleheader tomorrow, so just trying to help the team," Grimmius said.

The Trojan bats came alive right from the start as they had two runners in scoring position in the top of the first inning. But the Dragons got out of that jam and then scored the game's first run in the bottom of the second inning.

Jayden Russell opened the inning with a walk before Reese Morrison connected for a single and then Caleb Wolf reached base on a hit by pitch to load the bases.

Russell was then caught out in an attempt to steal home, but it did advance the runners to second and third. Morrison eventually found his way home on a wild pitch to give the Dragons an initial 1-0 lead.

Grimmius got a strikeout for the second out before Wolf was caught out at home plate to end the inning.

A/E wouldn't hold onto that lead for long though as WHS emerged for three runs in the third inning. Leadoff hitter Tucker Brandner kicked things off with a single and then Max Ostrem reached base after being hit by a pitch.

Austin Gruis then stepped up to the plate and connected on the first pitch for an RBI double to score Brandner and tie the game. Dominic Pavelko followed with a 2-RBI double that scored both Ostrem and Gruis to give WHS its first lead at 3-1.

The Trojans struck again with runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings. Mathias Noble led off the fifth with a triple and then scored on a two-out RBI single from Pavelko, his third RBI of the game. In the sixth, three consecutive singles loaded the bases and then a two-out walk scored Worthington's fifth run for a 5-1 lead.

"It's so comforting because that way I know we can put up runs and I know that we're gonna keep rolling and keep getting wins here," Grimmius said about the team's balanced effort.

The Dragons then tried to cut into the Trojans' lead in the final two innings. They would get one run back in the bottom of the sixth when Travis Weiss led off with a triple before scoring on a wild pitch. Grimmius and the WHS defense got three consecutive outs to send the game into the seventh.

The bottom of the seventh, with the Trojans up 5-2 needing only three outs to seal a win, is when things got interesting.

It didn't look that way at the start though as Grimmius made quick work through the first two Adrian batters to get the first two outs. He was then pulled from the game due to having 108 pitches and replaced by Ayden Stugelmeyer.

Keegan Polzine kept the Dragons alive as he drew his second walk of the game. After that, Jack Jenniges was hit by a pitch and then Kyler Kunkel connected on a single to load the bases. Weiss was next up with the winning run at the plate. He also connected on a single to score Polzine and cut the Dragon deficit to 5-3.

Robinson then decided to replace Stugelmeyer with Noble with Joe Rahe stepping up to the plate for the Dragons. Noble finally got the final out for WHS as Rahe grounded out to third base to end the game.

Polzine pitched the first four innings for A/E before Charger Erlandson pitched in the fifth. Weiss then came in and pitched the final two innings.

Looking ahead, the Dragons have a Monday road matchup with a tough Minneota team, whereas the Trojans will return home for a doubleheader on Saturday against Waseca.

The Bluejays are 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the Big South Conference. The Trojans will also be looking for their first win in conference play, but a solid fundamental win could help them going forward.

"I hope it re-instills that confidence that we are a good team," Robinson said. "We can do a lot of good things, we just have to bear down and focus, just do the right things mechanically and do the right things when you're at bat."

Worthington 0 0 3 0 1 1 0 — 5

Adrian/Ellsworth 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 — 3