A Trojan tribute to Charles White: 1958-2023

A part of USC football’s storied past will always live on in spirit, and in the memories of the people who saw him play, but Charles White will not be able to see a game in the Coliseum again or share any more reflections on his journey.

White died on Wednesday from cancer at age 64. Much like another all-time-great USC football player, Junior Seau, White was as good as it gets on the field when he played for the Trojans, but his excellence in football carried a great cost. The physical toll of the sport led to brain trauma which affected his holistic well-being, his mental clarity, and ultimately, his behavior. We can — and should — celebrate his football career and the joy he gave to millions of USC fans, but we also can’t ignore the price attached to his shimmering and impressive football achievements.

The tributes poured forth from USC fans and college football commentators on Twitter after the news of White’s death was made public. Relive White’s exceptionally great football career in the photos, reflections, and recollections of an iconic USC Trojan:

1977 ROSE BOWL

RIP CHARLES WHITE 🕊️✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/xfQhgy3ei6 — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) January 12, 2023

CLASSIC PORTRAIT

💔🙏🏽 RIP Charles White pic.twitter.com/Cjgr0EyJJi — Desiree Astorga (@desiree_astorga) January 12, 2023

CLASSIC COVER

Every time I think of Charles White I think of this 1979 Sports Illustrated with @RealBillySims . Prayers to his loved ones🙏 https://t.co/RaOQdxM6cy pic.twitter.com/he7PMm6Ax1 — Chris Lambakis (@chris_lambakis) January 12, 2023

ROLLING THROUGH THE TIDE

Rest easy Charles White, gone too soon. 🙏✌️🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/RxJG22nYoK — Nick J. Hines “Sarge” 🇺🇸 (@Hinesite) January 12, 2023

CHARGING AHEAD

RIP to my neighbor and paragon. Charles White. pic.twitter.com/QNIqzHDw8U — Steve “Chief” Burt (@Chiefzona1472) January 12, 2023

USC REMEMBERS

#FightOnForever, Charles White. The 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, who won a national championship with USC in 1978 and went on to make the College Football Hall of Fame, died today in Newport Beach. He was 64. pic.twitter.com/iH0ANvslSM — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 12, 2023

OFFICIAL USC OBITUARY

The full obit on an all-time legend ⤵️https://t.co/B2jjtbI5rz — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 12, 2023

1979 ROSE BOWL

USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64 https://t.co/ulLGWXhGaU pic.twitter.com/3pPGsHOrFS — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 12, 2023

BILL PLASCHKE'S STORY

His family hoped that by telling his story, they will help others – and possibly repair Charles’ relationship with the Trojan family. https://t.co/02F8a4hRSp — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 12, 2023

RONNIE LOTT ON HIS TEAMMATE

RIP USC legend Charles White. Ronnie Lott: "The only guy who I have ever seen who played and ran as hard as Charlie White is Jerry Rice…I’ve seen a lot of great backs, but his commitment to winning and raising the level of intensity was remarkable…" https://t.co/14kWCrMj9p — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2023

OJ ON WHITE

O.J. Simpson was prophetic after the game considering White's career records at USC: “I think Charles White is going to erase all of us from the books — myself, Ricky Bell, and Anthony Davis. And the thing about it is White is only a freshman.” — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) January 12, 2023

MAGNUM OPUS

Wrote a thing about Charles White years ago. He had 247 yards in the 1980 Rose bowl. 71 of those yards were on the game-winning drive capped by a TD. He literally carried the team to victory, fighting through the flu and a broken nose.https://t.co/VPtFCz9GkK — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) January 12, 2023

MARCUS ALLEN ON CHARLES WHITE

RIP Charles White #12

USC Heisman Winner "Guys 4 or 5 times his size would murder Charlie. He'd get up, smile and laugh at you, and say, "I'll be right back. We're talking about a horse. He was a stud." – his fullback Marcus Allen pic.twitter.com/So7ltFUDUm — USC Analytics (@USCanalytics) January 12, 2023

ICONIC HIGH SCHOOL PHOTO

The ‘75 San Fernando Tigers, perhaps the best high school football team of all time. The LEGEND never dies. RIP #12 pic.twitter.com/IqhuZQDzZz — Craig (@CRAGNAROKKKKk) January 12, 2023

WHITE SPEAKS

"We played Notre Dame and that was late in November. I rushed for 263 or 264 yards and that clinched it… I believe playing in the primetime game – big time games – wins Heismans." – 1979 Heisman winner USC's Charles White pic.twitter.com/sSovZR8T9l — USC Analytics (@USCanalytics) January 12, 2023

OPEN FIELD

Rest well Charles White… pic.twitter.com/H7l2XFXxFo — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) January 12, 2023

FRESHMAN YEAR

Charles White in 1976 vs. Cal pic.twitter.com/APWSiM0rCz — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) January 12, 2023

STUDENT BODY LEFT

USC's Student Body Left Brad Budde (Lombardi) and Marcus Allen (Heisman) lead the way for Charles White (Heisman) with Paul McDonald looking on pic.twitter.com/rsZSYxJ8Th — USC Analytics (@USCanalytics) January 12, 2023

ROSE BOWL LEGEND

Charles White is a legend among legends in Rose Bowl Game history. Ran for 460 yards across 3 #RoseBowl wins, scored in all 3 games, holds the rushing record with 247 yards in 1980. The Heisman winner was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 1990. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Yj4BKuTO6W — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 12, 2023

BETTER THAN BAMA

Former NFL running back, 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64. https://t.co/DNbWQvQXJd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 12, 2023

1978

Charles White and Pat Howell vs. Notre Dame in 1978 #USC pic.twitter.com/Crah2vl60B — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) January 12, 2023

1980 ROSE BOWL

Another iconic moment from Charles White. 1980 Rose Bowl game winning TD after 247 yard performance. pic.twitter.com/JM1pUBWdXZ — fight on forever (@gouxforever) January 12, 2023

JOHN ROBINSON REMEMBERS

John Robinson on Charles White: He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness…wow!” https://t.co/VawNUQQXAV — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) January 12, 2023

USC QB AND TEAMMATE PAUL MCDONALD

“Pound for pound, he was one of the toughest guys to ever play in the program,” former USC QB Paul McDonald said of teammate Charles White. White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy and national championship in 1978, died of cancer Wednesday. He was 64. https://t.co/xPc3ajwbP4 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) January 12, 2023

