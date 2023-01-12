A Trojan tribute to Charles White: 1958-2023

Matt Zemek
A part of USC football’s storied past will always live on in spirit, and in the memories of the people who saw him play, but Charles White will not be able to see a game in the Coliseum again or share any more reflections on his journey.

White died on Wednesday from cancer at age 64. Much like another all-time-great USC football player, Junior Seau, White was as good as it gets on the field when he played for the Trojans, but his excellence in football carried a great cost. The physical toll of the sport led to brain trauma which affected his holistic well-being, his mental clarity, and ultimately, his behavior. We can — and should — celebrate his football career and the joy he gave to millions of USC fans, but we also can’t ignore the price attached to his shimmering and impressive football achievements.

The tributes poured forth from USC fans and college football commentators on Twitter after the news of White’s death was made public. Relive White’s exceptionally great football career in the photos, reflections, and recollections of an iconic USC Trojan:

1977 ROSE BOWL

CLASSIC PORTRAIT

CLASSIC COVER

ROLLING THROUGH THE TIDE

CHARGING AHEAD

USC REMEMBERS

OFFICIAL USC OBITUARY

1979 ROSE BOWL

BILL PLASCHKE'S STORY

RONNIE LOTT ON HIS TEAMMATE

OJ ON WHITE

MAGNUM OPUS

MARCUS ALLEN ON CHARLES WHITE

ICONIC HIGH SCHOOL PHOTO

WHITE SPEAKS

OPEN FIELD

FRESHMAN YEAR

STUDENT BODY LEFT

ROSE BOWL LEGEND

BETTER THAN BAMA

1978

1980 ROSE BOWL

JOHN ROBINSON REMEMBERS

USC QB AND TEAMMATE PAUL MCDONALD

