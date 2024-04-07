Trojan star player makes WNIT All-Tournament team

TROY, Ala. (WDHN)—Troy senior forward Ja’Mia Hollings added yet another accolade to her already impressive resume.

The senior forward out of Mississippi was one of six women to be named to the WNIT’s All-Tournament team.

Hollings is coming off one of her best seasons, finishing with a season-high 536 points. She also became the 26th player in Troy Women’s Basketball history to reach 1,000 career points.

The full WNIT All-Tournament team can be found below:

Emma Utterback – Vermont

Ja’Mia Hollings – Troy

Amaya Battle – Minnesota

Mallory Heyer – Minnesota

Kyla McMakin – Saint Louis

Peyton Kennedy – Saint Louis (MVP)

Hollings helped lead the Trojans to a record of 22-12 (15-3) during the 2023-2024 season.

