Trojan sports roundup: Boys golf shoots 158; boys track team first in Marshall meet

Apr. 16—Multiple teams from Worthington High School were in action Monday and there were numerous successful individual performances throughout the day.

The Trojan boys and girls golf teams hosted Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda/Westbrook-Walnut Grove at the GreatLife Golf & Fitness Club with the boys team winning its first meet of the season.

Also, the WHS boys and girls track teams were at the Marshall Meet at the Southwest Minnesota State University track. Both teams did well and there were a number of Trojans athletes who placed highly in many events.

Here is a recap of how those Trojan sports teams did on Monday.

Golf

WORTHINGTON — On a windy Monday afternoon, the Worthington golf teams competed against HL-O/F in a home meet.

The Trojans boys team won its first meet of the season by a score of 158-188, while the Trojan girls finished with a team score of 218 against HL-O/F, which didn't have a complete team.

The Coyotes only had three golfers compete in the girls meet, which is one less than the number of golfers required to contribute to team scores.

WHS had four of the top six individual scores in the girls meet with Madison Beckmann finishing as the top medalist with 48. She opened on hole four and finished with a par on the hole. She also got a par on the seventh while getting bogeys on holes five, six and nine.

Beckmann's winning score was two shots ahead of second place Marenna Bang's score of 50 for HL-O/F. WHS junior Claire Mahlberg scored a 54 which was good for third place and freshman Claire Meyer scored a 57, which tied HL-O/F's Ava Herding for fourth place.

Junior Peyton Nickel shot 59 for sixth place to round out the team scorers for Worthington. Junior Jayden Spartz shot 64 and senior Abryona Erwin shot 66.

In the boys meet, senior Logan Powers had the low score of the round with 36. He started with a double bogey on the first hole before rebounding well with a par on the next three holes.

After his second double bogey on five that put him at four over par, Powers again bounced back with an eagle on hole six. He got a par on holes seven and eight before finishing with a birdie on the ninth and final hole to finish one under for the round.

In all, four Trojans finished in the top five individually with senior Andrew Mulder finishing with a score of 39. That tied HL-O/F's Nathan Kueny, who had the team's lowest score, for second place overall.

Junior Spenser Nickel scored a 41 and senior Wesley Widboom scored a 42 to round out Worthington's team score. Junior Ryan Dorcey and freshman Gerret Larson also competed in the meet with Dorcey scoring 51 and Larson scoring 60.

The Trojan golf teams have another home meet ahead of them this week as they'll host Fairmont on Thursday.

Boys Tennis

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Trojans boys tennis team hosted Yellow Medicine East on Monday and won six of its seven matches.

The Trojans won three of their four singles matches and all three of their doubles matches.

In No. 1 singles, senior Ian Barber defeated YME's Ryan Syring 6-0, 6-2. In No. 2 singles, senior Evan Hansberger beat Yellow Medicine East's Karter Canatsey 6-3, 6-4 and in No. 3 singles, Dylan Dykstra beat Yellow Medicine East's Liam Hadfield 6-1, 6-1. No. 4 singles was Worthington's only loss of the meet as Ryan Brouwer fell to YME's Bennett Oberloh 6-0, 6-4.

In No. 1 doubles, Lance Gordon and Caleb Barber of WHS defeated Evan Christiansen and Talmage Hadfield of YME 6-2, 6-4 and in No. 2 doubles, Kaw Blay and Daelen Sithad of WHS beat Cyril Chase-Pendleton and Enrique Yonez of YME 7-5, 6-3. Moises Segura and Carlos (Alex) Martinez defeated Hlaing Aung and Leonard Rosenau of Yellow Medicine East to complete the doubles sweep for Worthington.

The Trojans were scheduled to host New Ulm on Tuesday, but the meet was postponed due to weather. That meet will be made up on April 25. Now, WHS is next scheduled for a meet Thursday at Pipestone.

Track and Field

MARSHALL — The Worthington track and field teams met in Marshall for their fourth meets of the season.

The Trojan boys team finished atop the team standings out of the seven teams that competed. They finished with 140 points and won four individual events.

Junior Jacari Swinea was a part of two of those victories. He won the 200 meters with a time of 22.80 seconds, a season best. He was also on the winning team in the 4x200 relay with Welbaka Morke, Mak Lia and Tethlouch Gach and their time was 1:35.34.

Swinea, Morke, Austin Kinser and Permeye Okony placed second in the 4x400 relay. Gach won the 110-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 16.5 seconds and was second in the 300-meter hurdles.

In the triple jump, Morke won the event with a personal-best 41 feet and 11 inches and Lia was second at 41 feet, 3.5 inches. In the high jump, Caleb Meyer was second with a jump of 5 feet 10 inches and Thet Tay was third with the same jump, which is a personal record. Christian Kleve placed second in the discus with a throw of more than 111 feet.

On the girls side, the Trojans placed fourth in the team scores with 54.5 points. Senior New Gora was the lone individual winner for WHS as she won the triple jump with a jump of 33 feet, 4 inches.

Other successful finishers for the Trojans were Grace Bates placing second in the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, 3 inches. She also placed third in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches and she, New Gora, Pham Gora and Sara Esquivel placed second in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:56.08.

Host Marshall was second in the boys team scores with 111.5 points and first in the girls scores with 188 points. Luverne was third on the boys side with 94 points and second on the girls side with 138.5 points.

Up next for the Trojan track teams is a quadrangular on April 23 in Fairmont. The schools competing against WHS will be Martin County West, New Ulm and St. James Area.