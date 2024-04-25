Trojan softball team loses 12-2 to Marshall

Apr. 24—WORTHINGTON — After five straight games on the road, the Worthington Trojans softball team returned home on Tuesday.

WHS opened its season at home April 6 in a loss to Albert Lea. The Trojans then went 3-2 over their five-game road stretch, including a recent sweep of Waseca in a Saturday, April 20 doubleheader that featured a lot of offense from them.

On Tuesday, the Trojans faced Marshall, a tough opponent out of the Big South Conference and were defeated 12-2 to move their season record to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

"Marshall is one of the best teams in our conference and we have a super young team, and we just told the girls to go out and compete and to do their best," said Trojans head coach Avery Wysong. "And I know the score doesn't show it, but I'm proud of my girls for going up to bat. They put the ball in place and they never gave up, they were always cheering in the dugout and always cheering on their teammates, and that's all we can really ask of our young girls."

After a scoreless first inning, Marshall got things going in the top of the second. They led off with a pair of singles from Makenzie Olson and Harley Beek before the Trojans got back-to-back outs. The Tigers scored three times in the second inning, all with two outs as Olson, Beek and Naya Grahn all eventually scored for a 3-0 lead.

The bats then quieted down until the top of the fourth as both teams quickly pitched 1-2-3 innings. In the top of the fourth though, Marshall struck again with one out as Jaina Dekker reached base on a Trojan error and then Claire Allen hit a single in the next at bat. They would both later score to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead before WHS got the final two outs with the bases loaded to limit the damage.

In the top of the fifth, Marshall had its biggest scoring inning with four runs. It started when Olson and Beek again reached base. Allen then hit an RBI single to score Olson and then a Trojan error in the next at bat to Grahn scored two more runs. Grahn also tried to score off that error, but was picked off at home plate. With the bases now empty, Riess stepped up and hit a solo home run to cap off the four-run inning.

After being held to only one hit through four innings, the Trojans then strung together a few more hits over the final couple of innings.

The bottom of the fifth saw WHS get on the board as senior catcher Maddie Petersen led off with a single. After back-to-back strikeouts, eighth-grader Emma Hietbrink stepped up to the plate with two outs and smacked an RBI single to score Petersen before winding up at second base. Marshall got the final out in the next at bat though to strand Hietbrink at second.

After senior Bailey Ponto pitched a scoreless sixth inning that included back-to-back strikeouts, the Trojans scored again in the bottom frame. Ponto kicked off the inning with a single before scoring on a one-out RBI single from senior left fielder Marin Pederson to give WHS its second run.

"We just told the girls to go up and swing at a good pitch that you can get and just tell them we're not gonna get all the runs back at one just one at a time, and it takes the person in the batter's box to get on base and then the person after them to help them out, so just stringing along those hits. And we tell them hitting is contagious, once one person hits another person can as well."

After getting the final two outs of the inning, Marshall scored three more times in the top of the seventh to cap off its 12-run performance.

Reiss batted 5-for-5 for the Tigers and scored twice and Allen scored three runs and got two hits. Beek finished with two hits and a walk at the plate and she scored twice. She also pitched in the game and got eight strikeouts.

For the Trojans, Pederson, Petersen, Hietbrink and Abby Linder each collected a hit and Ponto had two. Ponto also struck out five batters.

Up next for Worthington is another tough opponent out of the Big South Conference in New Ulm. The Eagles are 6-0 to start the season and are coming off a 16-8 season last year where they made the Section 2AA championship. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Centennial Fields.

"I think the same thing as Marshall," Wysong said about Thursday's upcoming game. "In practice just competing really hard, laying out for every ball, acting like the games on line every time and just going out and making ourselves better...New Ulm is a good team so we can learn from them and we can be better just by playing them."

Marshall 0 3 0 2 4 0 3 — 12

Worthington 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 2